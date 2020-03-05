Robert Longfellow

Nicki Minaj’s husband did it to himself. Kenneth Petty has been arrested by the Feds for failure to register as a sex offender after the couple moved to Los Angeles last year.

Petty has been indicted, and if convicted he faces up to 10 years in the bing. The 46-year-old has pleaded not guilty, but the case against him already sounds damning.

The struggle started when Petty was pulled over in Beverly Hills back in November 2019, according to TMZ. After the authorities ran his info, they learned that he was a registered sex offender. However, despite being registered in New York, you must do so whenever you move, which he had failed to do in California.

Last year after the traffic incident he was subsequently arrested but released on $20,000 bond while the L.A. County D.A. charged him for failing to register as a sex offender. Flash forward tp today (March 4), when he surrendered to the Feds, he had still not registered as a sex offender. He was subsequently indicted today on the same charge and posted $100,000 bond.

And he won’t just be kicking it until trial because his travel has been restricted to Southern California (he also surrendered his passport) and he will be rocking an ankle monitor. He also can’t use drugs (think marijuana dispensaries) during his pretrial supervision and will have a curfew.

Kenneth Petty’s next court date is set for March 23. The couple was married during a small ceremony back in October 2019, with plans for a bigger production in the future. Those plans may be on hold for a while.

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Arrested By The Feds, Didn’t Register As Sex Offender was originally published on hiphopwired.com

