Watch Megan Thee Stallion Talk Rockets, How She’s Treated In The Industry & More On ‘First Take’ [VIDEO]

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Megan Thee Stallion celebrating her 25th birthday during NBA All Star / Shareif Ziyadat

With Suga set to drop tomorrow, Megan Thee Stallion made her debut on the debate desk on First Take on Thursday morning.

Joining Stephen A. SmithMolly Qerim and Max Kellerman, the H-Town Hottie broke down how she feels she’s being treated in the industry in comparison with other hitmakers such as Nicki MinajRico Nasty and more, being a second-generation rapper following her late mother, Holly Thomas and how the Rockets “better go all the way” and win an NBA title.

“We been waiting on this. James, we rooting for you and anything Houston, I’m going to support!” Megan says. Watch the full interview below.

