11-Year-Old Opens Thrift Shop For Low Income Families

Obocho Peters is 11-years-old and already the owner of his own business. The Brooklyn native, who is only in the fifth grade, is the CEO of Obocho’s Closet, a thrift shop that sells items for under $10. The tiny entrepreneur hopes to help low-income families and promote the importance of education.

Obocho’s closet originally started online but, with hard work and more than $10,000 in GoFundMe donations, Obocho opened a brick and mortar location in Flatbush on his 11th birthday, Good Morning America reports.

Obocho says he was inspired to help others when he went to see Avengers: Infinity War. His mother couldn’t afford to buy him action figures from the movie, so he sold some of his clothes to raise enough money to buy them himself.

“I was inspired by all the superheroes helping to make the world a better place,” Obocho told GMA. “I wanted to be a hero myself by helping my mom.”

The tiny tot was awarded the “Heroes of the Month” award, last June, by Brooklyn borough president Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

Check out Obocho’s Closet, here.

