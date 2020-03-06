Kendrick Lamar Launches A New Creative Service Company

Kendrick Lamar is ready to expand his already large empire. The rapper recently launched a service company that he has named pgLang.

Earlier today K. Dot deleted all of the posts from his social media accounts and uploaded a series of videos and announcements about the new venture.

The new project will be a partnership with Dave Free and is described as a multilingual “at service company” that will share stories through “music, film, television, art, books, and podcasts” to connect “many nations, many races, and many ages”.

The announcement of the new venture comes with a Dave Free video that features Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, Yara Shahidi, and Jorja Smith.

