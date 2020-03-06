Machine Gun Kelly “Why Are You Here,” G Herbo “In This B*tch” & More

Machine Gun Kelly made quite the name for himself by getting busy in the rap game and though most fans agree that he actually bodied Eminem in their unexpected rap battle (quite the feather in the cap), it seems like MGK is testing the pop-punk waters.

In his newest visuals to “Why Are You Here,” the Cleveland representative gets in touch with that suburban angst that led to American Beauty winning big at the Oscars in ’99 while styling in rock gear from the 80’s.

Keeping the scene in the Midwest on the Hip-Hop tip, G Herbo releases his latest clip to “In This B*tch” where the Chicago native and his crew turn up in the strip club while sippin’ on that potion and ignoring the strippers working the pole. Seriously, the strippers didn’t get enough camera time. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YFN Lucci, Lil Poppa, and more.

