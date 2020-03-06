Congratulations to the Eagles on their win against NC A&T (86-80) making them the regular season champs of the MEAC for the 4th time.

It was an emotional night for head coach LeVelle Moton as the night started out slow for the Eagles but they managed to power their way back to make the win against the Aggies.

Now they are excited and looking forward to making another trip to the NCAA Tournament and battle Norfolk.

Read more at ABC11.com

NCCU Are Season Champs Again! was originally published on thelightnc.com

Melissa Wade

