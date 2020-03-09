CLOSE
NC State Women Win 1st ACC Tourney In 29 Years

Basketball Tournament

Congratulations to the NC State women on defeating Florida State to win its first ACC tourney since 1991 with a 71-66 victory.

For the first time since 1992, a team representing the Wolfpack in men’s or women’s basketball, football or baseball has won an ACC championship. The 28-year title drought came to an emphatic end

On Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum, Coach Wes Moore and the NCSU ladies basketball team pulled through a 28 year drought for the college athletics and bought home the big win right on time for Women International Month!!!

Let’s Go Ladies!!!

Source:  SI All Wolfack Basketball

 

 

