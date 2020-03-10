CLOSE
5 Wake County Residents Test Positive For Coronavirus

Five more Wake County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.  All five attended a Biogen conference in Boston which is also linked to more than two dozen other cases.

An Indiana resident tested positive for the virus after returning home from a trip to NC.  This patient also attended the Boston conference and reported to Biogen’s Research Triangle Park facility for work.

Officials report that the patient also visited both Durham and Wake counties while showing symptoms between March 2nd and March 6th.

