NBA Suspends Its Season After Star Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The NBA has announced that it will be suspending the current season until further notice. News just broke that the league is making the call after one of it’s player’s tested positive for Coronavirus.

In a statement released on Wednesday night, the league revealed that Utah Jazz player Rudy Govert has contracted COVID-19. In an effort to prevent anyone else from getting sick with the disease, the league is putting a pause on the current season after tonight.

The statement said “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,”.

