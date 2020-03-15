Nike Closing All U.S. Stores Because Of Coronavirus

The coronavirus has everyone shook, including major retailers and brands. Case in point, Nike announced Sunday morning (March 15) that it will temporarily be closing all their U.S. stores, and more around the world.

“The well-being of our teammates and consumers is our top priority so we have decided to close our stores in multiple countries around the world including in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” said Nike in an official statement. “These closures will go into effect from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. Customers can continue to shop on Nike.com and on our Nike apps.”

However, the Nike stores in Asia (South Korea, Japan, most of China) will continue to operate as usual.

Nike is just the latest global brand to close up shop. Apple is shutting down its stores (except in China), while another retailer that has announced closures out of precaution includes Patagonia, which is also not taking any more online orders. Patagonia’s CEO Rose Marcario says employees will still get paid during the hiatus.

Nike wasn’t so explicit, adding, “We are taking additional steps in other Nike-managed facilities, including the option to work from home, staggered work schedules, social distancing and additional safety and cleaning steps to help protect and support our teammates.”

With Nike Air Max Day on the horizon, it’s a safe bet any planned activations will be cancelled for the sake of social distancing. Recently, Jordan Brand reportedly pushed back the release of certain Retro sneakers due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The #StayTheFHome hashtag has been trending with many urging people to stop gathering for the sake of not spreading COVID-19. Take heed.

