Spring Cleaning While Social Distancing During Coronavirus With Karen Clark

We’re all being told to social distance. Translation: STAY AWAY FROM PEOPLE.

Schools are closed. Folks are being encouraged to work from home. Our Karen Clark decided to use the time to finally get a jump on her spring cleaning by organizing her freezers. It’s an example of what you can do since you can’t be out in these coronavirus streets!

 

 

