Migos Have To Pay $30,000 In Fyre Festival Settlement

While it has been a few years since the infamous Fyre Festival, some people are still feeling the effects of one of the world’s biggest scams. Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland is currently serving time in prison for fraud, and Ja Rule is still trying to gain back the trust of his fans. Several artists who were scheduled to perform at the festival are still dealing with the legal issues presented by the fake festival.

Members of The Migos have been ordered to pay $30,000 in a court settlement after being paid $100,000 to perform at the festival.

Court documents stated “The Defendant shall pay the total sum of $30,000.00 (the ‘Settlement Payment’), as full and final settlement and complete satisfaction of any claims the Trustee has raised against the Defendant.”

This ruling means that all claims against the group in regards to the festival will be dismissed once a judge signs off on it.

Also On K97.5: