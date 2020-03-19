CLOSE
Hip-Hop Spot: Gucci Mane Looking For The Next Big Artist + Will Smith Explains The Importance Of Social Distancing [VIDEO]

 

If you are an upcoming artist that now has some more free time on their hands, now is the opportunity to try and get your music to Gucci Mane, because he’s looking to sign a new artist to a $1,000,000 contract. Headkrack tells you how you can do this in today’s Hip-Hop Spot.

Will Smith sat down for the latest episode of Red Talk Table to try and simplify why it’s so important for people to take social distancing seriously, and if it comes from Will Smith, the people will listen, right?!

Watch the video above to catch up with everything you missed from today – stay in, relax, and wake up with The Morning Hustle!

Well, this Coronavirus is spreading by the second. As the days go by, more and more public figures are getting caught with the deadly virus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his families health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks news was the NBA suspending the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz getting the Coronavirus. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1238114778167599110 Here is the official list of celebs who currently have the Coronavirus.

Hip-Hop Spot: Gucci Mane Looking For The Next Big Artist + Will Smith Explains The Importance Of Social Distancing [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

