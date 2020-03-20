As of this morning, several local gas stations had prices below $2 dollars a gallon. Analysts said the prices are dipping because the supply is so great and the demand is low, as many people hunker down at home. Experts said prices have dropped 15 cents in the past week and are expected to go down another 30 cents or more within the next week.

Check you areas Gas Buddy to find locations of some of the lowest prices:

Raleigh

Durham

Chapel Hill

Fayetteville

Gas prices are dropping across the county and continue to drop in the Triangle… more could come next week.

What you need to know:

North Carolina has 139 people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus. There state’s first case of community spread of the virus was reported in Wilson County.

More than 8,700 people in the U.S. are infected, and nearly 150 people have died across the country.

The State Department has warned all U.S. citizens not to travel internationally.

Roy Cooper mandated all bars and restaurants in North Carolina close to encourage social distancing. Takeout, delivery and drive-thru options may still be available.

Numerous events have been canceled across the region, including business conferences, festivals, concerts and more.

A toll-free Hope Line has been established for older adults experiencing isolation from social distancing. Call 1-866-578-4673 or 1-866-578-HOPE.

Source: WRALTV.com

FYI: Gas Prices Drop In NC And The Latest COVID19 Updates was originally published on thelightnc.com

Melissa Wade

Also On K97.5: