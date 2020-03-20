CLOSE
The Lo’ Down: Social Media Discovered Angelica Ross’s New BF Has a Fiancée! [VIDEO]

In a world where plenty of relationship issues arise from social media, it was social media that actually helped Pose star Angelica Ross. She recently gotten into a relationship, but was disappointed that social distancing had to separate the two for the time being. “Finally found him and have to distance myself from him, an early test we’re committed to passing,” she wrote.

After fans on social media did a little research, they were quick to find the man and point out he’s already in a relationship. She followed up with a message on Twitter saying “The internet is AMAZING. I’ve been talking to the mother of his son and fiancé all morning.”

Lore’l catches you up on that whole mess, plus congrats are in order for LeToya Luckett after announcing her pregnancy, & Ari Lennox continues to entertain us on her IG Live!

[caption id="attachment_3072726" align="aligncenter" width="950"] Source: John Shearer / Getty[/caption] Thanks to the coronavirus crisis, everybody is in the house quarantined, including your favorite celebrities. Who thankfully for us, are providing those like me that are already getting cabin fever, some free entertainment, dope hairstyle ideas, new Tik Tok dances and suggestions on what to stream online. Most importantly, they are also serving up some serious laughs! Enter this post from Gabrielle Union that I still cannot stop crying at…like why she do Kaavia like that? “Just sitting here thinking about some questionable decisions I made from the mid-late 1990s,” Gabrielle Union captioned with this adorable, yet hilarious pic of her 1-year old #ShadyBaby. https://www.instagram.com/p/B9xzz9YpVvl/   Or this post from Laverne Cox who is CLEARLY having her own fabulous dance party at home and loving it! “Category is: Dua Lipa meets Flashdance 2020….Sending all kinds of love. Hope this brightens your day….#TransIsBeautiful #SocialDistancing #realness #quarantine,” she wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/B94aeNUg9FH/   Or this one of Shaq playing the #LysolChallenge:   https://www.instagram.com/p/B93AXkrF8J4/   They are just the beginning. Take a look at some of our other faves doing their best in what I like to call the “Social-Distance Diaries”:

