Smokepurpp “F*ck Corona U Ain’t Stopping Sh*t,” Snow Tha Product “How I Do It” & More

The outbreak of the Coronavirus done grinded the whole entire world to a screeching halt, but Smokepurpp isn’t letting a small thing like a contagious and deadly virus stop him from turning up.

In his latest video for “F*ck Corona U Ain’t Stopping Sh*t,” Purpp makes the most of his home confinement and gets lit with his homie (so much for social distancing) and shows off a tennis court, laced closet and home ball court. If only we could be confined to such luxurious places.

Meanwhile one of the games most underrated female rappers continues to rip it down as Snow Tha Product reminds everyone Latina’s ain’t for the bullsh*t in her clip to “How I Do It.” She wifed up yet?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from J Balvin, Onyx featuring DJ Access, and more.

SMOKEPURPP – “F*CK CORONA U AIN’T STOPPING SH*T”

SNOW THA PRODUCT – “HOW I DO IT”

J BALVIN – “AMARILLO”

ONYX FT. DJ ACCESS – “BANDITS”

KING VON FT. YUNGEEN ACE – “TRUST ISSUES”

LIL CONSCIOUS & MUTE WON FT. DJ TMB – “MUTINY”

ADE FT. TREVOR JACKSON – “DON’T CRY”

JUSTIN RARRI – “RICCHEZZA”

JASIAH – “BREAK SH*T”

LACRAE & YK OSIRIS – “SET ME FREE”

LAAAWWD FT. D-RAY – “DILT”

LIL GOTIT FT. SLIMELIFE SHAWTY – “SLIME HOOD”

COMETHAZINE – “NO FRONT”

JUSBLOW600 FT. MEMO600 – “DROP A BAG”

YUNG MAL – “100 MISSED CALLS”

