Update On NC Restrictions Due To COVID-19

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is currently reporting over 300 cases of the coronavirus in the state.

Here are some to the latest updates and restrictions due to COVID-19 in NC.

UNC-Chapel Hill, Duke hospitals and WakeMed have started new visitor restriction by suspending ALL patient visitors to the hospitals.

GoDurham, GoRaleigh will offer suspended fares and rear-boarding to riders beginning Monday, March 23.

A resident of Sunrise Senior Living of Raleigh located at 4801 Edwards Mill Road has tested positive for COVID-19.

UNC Health and WakeMed are asking the community for donations of much-needed medical supplies as North Carolina continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases. WakeMed will also be accepting monetary donations through the WakeMed Foundation’s COVID-19 response, the money will go directly to urgent initiatives.

From March 23 until April 30: Fitness clubs, gyms, hair and nail salons, spas, tanning, massage, and tattoo salons and other professional grooming services must close. Mass gatherings of over 50 must be canceled. This does not include critical services like hospitals, government operations and financial institutions. It also excludes retailers that provide essentials goods like grocery stores, pharmacies, pet stores and hardware stores Nursing homes are required to cease group activities that don’t allow for social distancing. Residents can only have one adult visitor per day, unless it is an end-of-life situation. Visitors must be screened for 100.4 or higher fever, cough and difficulty breathing. The use of playground equipment at public and private parks is prohibited. This does not include backyard playgrounds or other amenities such as greenways and walking trails. Retail businesses are recommended to screen employees and customers before entering the facility.



The county has set up a dedicated phone line to address business-specific questions: 919-856-7420.

