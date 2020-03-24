Travis Scott isn’t just one of the hottest artists in the music game, but he’s also arguably the biggest collaborator in the sneaker game this side of Virgil Abloh.

Still, music is what got Travis where he is today and while sneakerheads await his next Nike release, he keeps his music fans appeased with his newest clip to the JACKBOYS and Young Thug assisted “Out West.” In the visuals Travis puts on some ice and throws a soiree that’s so lit that one attendee falls down the stairs but is cushioned by a pile of Travis Scott Nike sneakers. Lucky bastard.

On the R&B side The Weeknd continues to venture into the world of horror and gets his OJ Simpson on while rocking a porn star stach for his thrilling clip to “In Your Eyes.” Weeknd on some next ish.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Blueface, Maya B featuring SAINt JHN, and more.

JACKBOYS & TRAVIS SCOTT FT. YOUNG THUG – “OUT WEST”

THE WEEKND – “IN YOUR EYES”

BLUEFACE – “VIRAL”

MAYA B FT. SAINT JHN – “SINK”

A-F-R-O – “GET RIGHT DOWN TO IT”

NLE CHOPPA FT. RODDY RICCH – “WALK EM DOWN”

SHORDIE SHORDIE – “FUCC FRIENDS”

RICH DUNK – “GAS GAS”

MO3 – “BLACK CORONA”

YOUNG OPB – “NO FAVORS”

JUSTIN RARRI – “RICCHEZZA”

JACKBOYS & Travis Scott ft. Young Thug “Out West,” The Weeknd “In Your Eyes” & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

O

Also On K97.5: