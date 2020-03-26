Idris Elba Calls Out Cardi B For Claiming Celebs Are Paid To Say They Have COVID-19

Cardi B is known for speaking her mind, regardless of who’s upset. So when the Bronx bred rapper took to Instagram Live with her conspiracy theory about the Coronavirus and celebrities testing positive––Idris Elba decided to respond to it.

After Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced they tested positive for COVID-19, it seemed like a few days later more celebrities were coming forward revealing the same diagnosis––including Idris Elba. As previously reported, with the influx of celebrities coming forward, Cardi B took to her Instagram Live to reveal what she felt was a conspiracy theory to normalize people testing positive.

“People out here sounding like a motherf—ing Flat Tummy Tea commercial,” Cardi B said referring to the detox tea that influencers are often paid to promote on social media. “Every time I turn around, someone is saying ‘I have coronavirus, I have coronavirus’ like what’s going on with that.”

Idris Elba responds to Cardi B’s claim that Celebrities are being paid to say that they have Coronavirus https://t.co/ulPgddpIAG pic.twitter.com/h79cGQOzdb — brandnewhiphop (@brandnewhiphop3) March 24, 2020

After news broke about Cardi’s live, Idris took to social media to call out the “Press” rapper, accusing her of “test shaming” celebrities who are proactive about fighting the spread of COVID-19.

“I think the negativity around ‘test shaming’ is counterproductive,” Elba said. “I don’t see what people get out of that. Also this idea that someone like myself is going to be paid to say I’ve got coronavirus, that’s, like, absolute bulls—, such stupidness. People want to spread that as if it’s news. It’s stupid. It’s the quickest way to get people sick that way. There’s no benefit to me and Sabrina sitting here saying we’ve got it or we ain’t got it. I don’t even understand the logic of that.”

Not one to back down, Cardi headed back to IG Live to respond to Elba’s claim, adding the infamous Nene Leake’s line, “I said what I said” to her video caption.

“Obviously I wasn’t shaming anyone but if we have 45 talking about people who are coughing and have fever can’t get tested, I just think it’s weird that we have all of these celebrities who don’t have any symptoms getting tested and claiming they are positive. I don’t get it.”

Check out Cardi’s response below.

