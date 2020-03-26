Helpful Tips When Grocery Shopping During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Water, bread, toilet paper… what do you really need when heading to the grocery store in a time when the words coronavirus and COVID-19 are as common as “please” and “thank you?”
Now is the time to stock your fridge with delicious produce, grab your favorite meat and make sure your pantry is equipped with dry food options.
However, before you stock up ask yourself a few questions: Will this product last? Do I absolutely need this item?
Here are a few tips to take with you on your next trip to the grocery store.
Produce!
- Apples
- Grapes
- Greens
- Lettuce
- Onions
- Oranges
- Potatoes
Meat!
- Canned Fish (Tuna or Salmon)
- Chicken Breast
- Deli for Sandwiches
- Ground Beef/Turkey
Dry Foods!
- Applesauce
- Cereal
- Dried Fruit
- Nuts
- Pasta
- Peanut Butter
- Rice
- Chips
- Bread
Frozen Items!
- French Fries
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Ice Pops
- Meat
- Pizza
Dairy!
- Butter
- Cheese
- Eggs
- Ice Cream
- Milk
- Yogurt
Beverages!
- Coffee
- Juice
- Water
- Wine
We know times are hard for everyone. With the loss of jobs, schools closing and the practice of social distancing it is important to include a little self-care. Find a few moments to do something just for you.
Here are a few things that nourish both body and mind!
- Exercise
- Arts and crafts
- Books
- Board games
- Puzzles
We hope these simple tips and tricks can make for a much smoother trip to the grocery store this season.
We are here to help!
