A blood drive is being held today/Thursday at the PNC Arena in hopes of avoiding a blood shortage during the coronavirus outbreak.

The blood drive will be held from 10am to 6pm.

The blood drive is sponsored by UNC REX and WakeMed in connection with The Blood Connection (TBC).

PNC Arena To Host Blood Drive Today was originally published on thelightnc.com

Melissa Wade

Also On K97.5: