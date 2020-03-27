Harris Teeter Is Hiring 5,000 Workers

Continue reading Happy Birthday Teddy Pendergrass: His Sexiest & Stylish Moments

Happy Birthday Teddy Pendergrass: His Sexiest & Stylish Moments

Now I know some of you youngins may not be familiar with Teddy P so let me share a little background about the man who probably influenced some of your faves. Oh and, since it is 2020 and some of your are young AF maybe Teddy P influenced your favorite singer's favorite singer. Teddy was what many women considered the total package, not only was he easy on the eyes with a great personality, his sexy baritone voice was a pantie dropper before Trey Songs was even conceived. Today, it is hard to find a voice and a presence like Teddy P because most musicians are more interested in the genre of hip-hop instead of R&B. However, there are still a few male R&B singers who have taken a page from Teddy Perdergrass's book and are singing the language of love. Check out some of his sexiest and stylish moments, on his birthday (March 26) whew chile!