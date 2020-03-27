Calling Young Artists In The Area!

Know a budding, young artist looking for exposure?

Town of Carrboro 2020 Summer Apprenticeship for the Arts: An award is available in the amount of up to $1000 to assist an emerging young artist in developing their talent through a summer apprenticeship. There are three (3) apprenticeships available at this funding level.

Purpose: To encourage and support emerging young artists who are residents of Carrboro by facilitating a summer apprenticeship with an Orange County artist or arts organization.

Eligibility: Scholarships are available to rising high school juniors and seniors, graduating seniors, as well as college students and those who have graduated from college in the last year. Applicants must live in Carrboro. Applicants must have an interest in the Arts and have secured an apprenticeship with an Orange County artist or arts organization. The apprenticeship must be for at least 15 hours a week for at least 5 weeks.

Calling All Young Artists!

Deadline May 1st.

