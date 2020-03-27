Is Your Community On The “Stay At Home” List?

NC Gov. Roy Cooper stopped short of issuing a statewide stay-at-home order but some cities Mayors have come forward to put their own restrictions in place for their counties and communities.

See if your community is on the list.

Source: News & Observer.com

Town of Beaufort

A stay-at-home order for the Carteret County town on the coast went into effect Wednesday until April 22.

Buncombe County

A “Stay Home, Stay Safe Supplemental Declaration” to an existing local state of emergency will go into effect at 8 pm. Thursday.

Durham County/City of Durham

The mayor of Durham issued a stay-at-home order that goes into effect at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Durham County is set to issue a similar order after after a meeting Friday to revise the county’s emergency rules for unincorporated areas.

Cabarrus County

A stay-at-home proclamation goes into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The order includes the city of Concord and the towns of Harrisburg, Midland and Mt. Pleasant. It also includes Kannapolis, in both Cabarrus and Rowan counties.

Forsyth County/Winston-Salem

Forsyth County joined Winston-Salem on Thursday in issuing a stay-at-home order that takes effect 5 p.m. Friday, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Under Winston-Salem’s order, violators will be charged with a misdemeanor. Forsyth County’s order will encompass unincorporated areas “and any towns or villages that want to be included,” the Journal reported.

Gaston County

Leaders in Gaston County announced Thursday residents will be subject to a stay-at-home order starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, WBTV reported.

The county is offering a “Stay at Home Community Hotline” at 704-866-3170 to answer any questions about the order starting Friday morning.

Guilford County

County officials announced a stay-at-home order in a joint news conference with the cities of Greensboro and High Point on Wednesday, the Greensboro News & Record reported.

The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.

Madison County

Residents in Madison County in Western North Carolina were among the earliest to receive a stay-at-home order, on March 23.

Mecklenburg County/Charlotte

County commissioners issued a stay-at-home order that took effect at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The order includes Charlotte.

Orange County

A stay-at-home order goes into effect Friday night until April 30.

The order, which aims in part to limit the number of people seeking medical care at UNC Hospitals, can be continued or rescinded at any time.

Pitt County

A stay-at-home order went into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The city of Greenville in Pitt County issued a “stop the spread” order that begins at 5 p.m. Thursday until April 10.

Wake County/Raleigh

Wake County leaders announced a stay-at-home order that goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday.

All 12 municipalities in Wake signed onto the agreement.

