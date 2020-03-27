What Wake County’s Stay at Home Order Means

The number of cases of COVI-19 across North Carolina jumped by more than 100 for the second-straight day. A stay-at-home order has been issued and goes into effect for Wake County and Orange County. Wake County’s order goes into effect at 5pm (Friday) and Orange Country’s order will take effect at 6pm. Officials say you can only leave your home for necessary trips and the order bans gatherings beyond any one outside your immediate family. All non-essentials services and businesses will close.

Wake County officials last weekend ordered local salons, fitness centers and playgrounds closed and limited visitors to nursing homes. Officials are taking active measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 that would place tremendous stress on our health care system and to protect our most vulnerable citizens.

For a complete list click here.

