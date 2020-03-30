Quarantine Cooking With Karen Clark

Our Karen Clark has been struggling on social media for years to get her very picky son to enjoy dinner. This week, it seems like she might have actually gotten something right!!

Karen made some edits to a Barefoot Contessa meatball recipe. Check out the video and her edited recipe below!

Real Meatballs RECIPE COURTESY OF INA GARTEN

Level: Intermediate Total: 2 hr Prep: 40 min Cook: 1 hr 20 min Yield: 3 servings Ingredients

For the meatballs:

1 pound of ground beef (Ina’s recipe called for 2 pounds and resulted in more meatballs.)

1/2 cup Italian bread crumbs

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

3 cloves of minced garlic (I added this)

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 extra-large egg, beaten

Vegetable oil

Olive oil

For the sauce:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup onion (I used chopped, frozen onion)

2 cloves of minced garlic

1/2 cup good red wine (I used a red blend)

1 (24 ounce) jar of tomato & basil pasta sauce, although Ina used can of crushed tomatoes (I used Classico brand sauce)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Place the ground beef, both bread crumbs, parsley, Parmesan, salt, pepper, egg, and 1/2 cup warm water in a bowl. Combine very lightly with a fork. Using your hands, lightly form the mixture into 2-inch meatballs. You will have 12 to 14 meatballs.

Pour equal amounts of vegetable oil and olive oil into a large (12-inch) skillet to a depth of 1/4-inch. Heat the oil. Very carefully, in batches, place the meatballs in the oil and brown them well on all sides over medium-low heat, turning carefully with a spatula or a fork. This should take about 10 minutes for each batch. Don’t crowd the meatballs. Remove the meatballs to a plate covered with paper towels. Discard the oil but don’t clean the pan.

For the sauce, heat the olive oil in the same pan. Add the onion and saute over medium heat until translucent, 5 to 10 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 more minute. Add the wine and cook on high heat, scraping up all the brown bits in the pan, until almost all the liquid evaporates, about 3 minutes. Stir in the pasta sauce, parsley, salt, and pepper.

Return the meatballs to the sauce, cover, and simmer on the lowest heat for 25 to 30 minutes, until the meatballs are cooked through. Serve hot (over pasta if you like.)

As you can see, my son didn’t hate it! I’ll take this win!!!

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

