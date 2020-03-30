CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Quarantine Cooking With Karen Clark

Chef JJ Johnson opens new eatery "Field Trip" in Harlem

Source: Bea De Costa / Bea De Costa

Our Karen Clark has been struggling on social media for years to get her very picky son to enjoy dinner. This week, it seems like she might have actually gotten something right!!

Karen made some edits to a Barefoot Contessa meatball recipe. Check out the video and her edited recipe below!

 

 

Real Meatballs RECIPE COURTESY OF INA GARTEN

Level: Intermediate Total: 2 hr Prep: 40 min Cook: 1 hr 20 min Yield: 3 servings Ingredients

For the meatballs:

1 pound of ground beef (Ina’s recipe called for 2 pounds and resulted in more meatballs.)

1/2 cup Italian bread crumbs

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

3 cloves of minced garlic (I added this)

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 extra-large egg, beaten

Vegetable oil

Olive oil

For the sauce:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup onion (I used chopped, frozen onion)

2 cloves of minced garlic

1/2 cup good red wine (I used a red blend)

1 (24 ounce) jar of tomato & basil pasta sauce, although Ina used can of crushed tomatoes (I used Classico brand sauce)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Place the ground beef, both bread crumbs, parsley, Parmesan, salt, pepper, egg, and 1/2 cup warm water in a bowl. Combine very lightly with a fork. Using your hands, lightly form the mixture into 2-inch meatballs. You will have 12 to 14 meatballs.

Pour equal amounts of vegetable oil and olive oil into a large (12-inch) skillet to a depth of 1/4-inch. Heat the oil. Very carefully, in batches, place the meatballs in the oil and brown them well on all sides over medium-low heat, turning carefully with a spatula or a fork. This should take about 10 minutes for each batch. Don’t crowd the meatballs. Remove the meatballs to a plate covered with paper towels. Discard the oil but don’t clean the pan.

For the sauce, heat the olive oil in the same pan. Add the onion and saute over medium heat until translucent, 5 to 10 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 more minute. Add the wine and cook on high heat, scraping up all the brown bits in the pan, until almost all the liquid evaporates, about 3 minutes. Stir in the pasta sauce, parsley, salt, and pepper.

Return the meatballs to the sauce, cover, and simmer on the lowest heat for 25 to 30 minutes, until the meatballs are cooked through. Serve hot (over pasta if you like.)

As you can see, my son didn’t hate it! I’ll take this win!!!

 

Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Launches At Harvey Nichols London

How Fenty, Mented & Your Other Favorite Beauty Brands Are Responding To Coronavirus Crisis

15 photos Launch gallery

How Fenty, Mented & Your Other Favorite Beauty Brands Are Responding To Coronavirus Crisis

Continue reading How Fenty, Mented & Your Other Favorite Beauty Brands Are Responding To Coronavirus Crisis

How Fenty, Mented & Your Other Favorite Beauty Brands Are Responding To Coronavirus Crisis

[caption id="attachment_3067578" align="alignleft" width="810"] Source: Ian Forsyth / Getty[/caption] With the threat of coronavirus impacting nearly every facet of American and global businesses from Apple to Amazon to Trader Joe's, you best believe that this serious pandemic that has killed more than 8,000 worldwide is going to have an impact on capitalism in this country. With stores such as Nordstrom and DSW closing down, it's only natural that your favorite beauty brands are following suit and sending updates to their customers about what's going on, how their employees are affected and the safety precautions they are taking to continue to produce and ship their products. So from Fenty to Mented to Sephora, here's what you need to know about how to beat that face during these tumultuous times. We will be updated the list as more statements and information become available. 

 

Karen Clark head shotSource: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

 

Quarantine Cooking With Karen Clark  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Close