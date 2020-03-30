CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Man Stabbed In Raleigh In Hospital The Stabbing Is Under Investigation

Raleigh Police

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria- Raleigh


Raleigh police are investigating a stabbing that took place Sunday morning at  the Casa De Luna apartment complex. According to the police they responded to the location where the stabbing took place just before 9 a.m. and found a man with stab wounds. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. Information on the man’s condition was not released. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

 

 

 

Man Stabbed In Raleigh In Hospital The Stabbing Is Under Investigation  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
Close