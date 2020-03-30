Man Stabbed In Raleigh In Hospital The Stabbing Is Under Investigation

Raleigh police are investigating a stabbing that took place Sunday morning at the Casa De Luna apartment complex. According to the police they responded to the location where the stabbing took place just before 9 a.m. and found a man with stab wounds. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. Information on the man’s condition was not released. Read the full story in the link below.

