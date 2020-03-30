Angie’s Motivation: “Sometimes Peace Requires You To Be Quiet, Even If You Are Right” [VIDEO]

This goes out to all the essential workers putting in that work while a lot of us are at home quarantined. Angie’s Motivation is dedicated to all those dealing with these type of co-workers!

Just remember “Sometimes Peace Requires You to be Quiet, Even if you Are Right.”

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

