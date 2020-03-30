(register now) Victorious Praise Fellowship is committed to helping the community and those in need during this virus pandemic season.

This Wednesday VPF will be handing out boxed meals to those in need in the community. The drive by/pick up will be from 3-5pm at the church (2116 Page Rd. in Durham).

The meals are available for the first 100 that register online at victoriouspraise.org.

Click here for the FREE REGISTRATION .

Victorious Praise Fellowship Offers “Free Meal Wednesday” was originally published on thelightnc.com

Melissa Wade

