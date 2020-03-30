CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Victorious Praise Fellowship Offers “Free Meal Wednesday”

Array

Source: WENN.com / WENN


(register now) Victorious  Praise Fellowship is committed to helping the community and those in need during this virus pandemic season.

This Wednesday VPF will be handing out boxed meals to those in need in the community.  The drive by/pick up will be from 3-5pm at the church (2116 Page Rd. in Durham).

The meals are available for the first 100 that register online at victoriouspraise.org.

Click here for the FREE REGISTRATION .




					
						Victorious Praise Fellowship Offers “Free Meal Wednesday” 
						was originally published on
						thelightnc.com
					
				



Also On K97.5:
		

			
				

					
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]

				

				

					Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited				

				85 photos			
		

								

						

												
								

								
								

					

		
				

		


					


					
						

							

								

																	


								

									
		

					

		
				

		
								

								

									

	

					

								Videos			

				
    
					

				
	

	




								


								

											

										

								

																	


								
								

									

								


								

																	


																
							

							

								

									
		

					

		
				

		
								


							

						

										
 
			


							

					
		

					

		
				

		
				

						

		
					

					

		
		


		

	

					

								Latest			

				
				
	

	





		

		

					

	

					

				

	
	

		

		

			
		

		
		

	


	



		
					

				

					

					

					

								

					

		
				

							

				

				

					
						Close