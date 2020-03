NC’s Stay-at-home order starts today at 5pm and will last until April 29th. Gov. Cooper ordering no more than 10 people for any gatherings.

While more than 1,100 cases have been reported in the state, with 232 new case being announced on Sunday.

Wake County now has 146 cases of coronavirus and Durham has 107 with the average ages being between 25-49.

