Trippy ASL: These Celebrity Look Alikes Are Almost Too Real To Be True

DNA is a very interesting concept. As humans, we think we can determine how our offspring will look based on how we look, but quite the contrary. Drake released never before seen photos of his son Adonis earlier this week, a woman by the name of Samantha Rushmeyer took to Twitter to show how much her baby boy look like Drake’s son.

I can’t stop staring at it. It’s still creeping me out. My child is the exact same human as @Drake’s son. It’s confirmed. pic.twitter.com/Q8ljhzFAb8 — Samantha Rushmeyer (@SamJoRushmeyer) March 31, 2020

But the real gag is, she looks exactly like Drizzy’s baby mama Sophie Brussaux.

Adonis’ baby reveal proved that folks don’t know much about how DNA works. People had lots to say about the baby’s light eyes and blonde hair:

Drake just posted his son Adonis for the first time today @ 5am. He's probably in his feelings right now but his son is so cute! I didn't expect him to be blond+blue eyes but his Mom has blond hair+blue eyes so it's entirely possible, before all you bitches say, "that's not his." pic.twitter.com/LzGqfXvoYd — tina (@didntgnsoso) March 30, 2020

But if you really pay attention, you realize that baby Adonis is Drizzy’s mama’s doppelganger.

Adonis got his grandma’s skin tone and hair pic.twitter.com/5qnf1hXHHt — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) March 30, 2020

Although it’s a ridiculous concept to assume that all people of one race look similar, most of us do have some distant cousins that we may not know about.

Kevin Durant and Offset

These celebrity doppelgangers that look so much alike, they could unlock each other’s Iphone X using Face ID.

Trey Songz and Terrence J.

Zoe Saldana and Thandie Newton

Mariah Carey and Tiny

Ving Rhames and Ron Isley

Kirk Franklin and Plies

Kirk Franklin and Plies really the same person pic.twitter.com/0VinvHuomQ — Chaaahs (@_Ceeeej) November 29, 2017

Mike Tomlin and Omar Epps

Anybody ever seen Mike Tomlin and Omar Epps in the same room? Me either… what if this is his greatest role as an actor yet 😱😂 pic.twitter.com/7oqV7YHGpK — _theblendian (@theblendian) December 31, 2018

Oprah and Chrissy Lampkin

Bow Wow & Russell Westbrook

RT @kylegotjokes: Nigga RT @smoss: Just made a power move, Westbrook wanna hire me to clean his pool 😎 pic.twitter.com/SQwF13cJyt” — Corona Papi (@OnlyReedriguez) May 7, 2015

