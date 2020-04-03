Trouble ft. Quavo “Popped,” Tiffany Haddish “Come & Get Your Baby Daddy” & More

Just a few days after making his long awaited appearance alongside Pop Smoke (R.I.P.) in “Shake The Room,” Quavo returns to give an assist to a fellow ATLien who’s been making waves for a minute now.

Linking up with Trouble for their visuals to “Popped,” Quavo and his homie from The A find themselves in the casino mob deep while balling like big boys and gambling away down payments on houses.

Tiffany Haddish meanwhile officially makes her music debut with her new clip to “Come & Get You Man” in which she drops some comedic bars while curbing broke dudes with “10 kids.” Yeah, can’t blame her for that.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from DJ Kay Slay featuring Papoose, Joel Ortiz, and Sammi J, Stevie Stone, and more.

TROUBLE FT. QUAVO – “POPPED”

TIFFANY HADDISH – “COME & GET YOUR BABY DADDY”

DJ KAY SLAY FT. PAPOOSE, JOEL ORTIZ & SAMMI J – “GIVE ME MY FLOWERS”

STEVIE STONE – “DOPE SICK”

DJ AKTIVE FT. COMMON, FREEWAY, BRI STEVES & DJ JAZZY JEFF – “THE CITY”

CALBOY – “DOPE BOY”

EARTHGANG – “LALA CHALLENGE”

