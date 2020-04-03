We want to take this time to thank you, April for your service as an RN ICU nurse of Wake Forrest Baptist Medical Center for 19 years.

LISTEN LIVE

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Trending Now:

CLICK HERE TO GO BACK TO THE FOXY 107.1/104.3 HOMEPAGE

Thank You: April; ICU Nurse was originally published on foxync.com

Victoria

Also On K97.5: