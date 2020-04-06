Wake County Families Living In Hotels May Qualify For Assistance

The program Wake Prevent is looking to assist Wake County families living in hotels.
According to the Wake County Housing Department Director Lorena McDowell, “They’re just folks who are paying day by day or week by week or month by month in a hotel, so if they don’t pay it, they are going to have to leave. And that is not good for them, it’s not good for our community.”
