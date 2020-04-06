Today will be the final day that parents of children in the Durham Public Schools district can pick up meals for their children.

DPS will distribute a week’s worth of meals to families Monday.

Last week one of the DPS employees working at the distribution site tested positive for COVID-19.

DPS will also send out remote learning materials to elementary and middle school students who don’t have internet access.

Source: ABC11.com

Durham Public School To Host Final Meal Distribution was originally published on thelightnc.com

Melissa Wade

