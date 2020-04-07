Vampire Diaries: Pharrell Is STILL Out Here Aging Like Benjamin Button

If you’ve been following Pharrell throughout his career, it’s pretty evident that the super producer stopped aging nearly 20 years ago.
While some of us were still in elementary school and others weren’t even born, Skateboard P was out here being someone’s MCM. When asked about his youthful, Vampire – like skin, the father of three revealed that he doesn’t do much, but did admit that Naomi Campbell gave him some tips back in the day.
“I exfoliate like a madman. When you exfoliate and you drink a lot of water, that does good for you. To me, the key is just exfoliating, like a monster. There’s a lot of dead skin. All the time. Like a narcissistic madman. You have to take care of your skin. Years and years and years ago, Naomi Campbell pulled me aside and said, ‘Listen, this is what you have to do—you have to go to a dermatologist; you can’t keep using drugstore products.’ Well, you can, but with the store products you have to be really diligent.” – GQ
Here’s photo proof that Pharrell, who turns 45 today, may be a Vampire:
2001
2002
2004
2005
2007
2010
2016
2018
2019
2020
