We’ve all been there. We’ve been shopping for groceries and turn down the toilet paper aisle to find….nothing. Why?? Where is all the toilet paper and when will we be able to get more again?
An industry expert breaks down the issues.
The "Wig, Braids, Natural Hair" Challenge Is The Perfect Middle Finger To Snoop
15 photos Launch gallery
The "Wig, Braids, Natural Hair" Challenge Is The Perfect Middle Finger To Snoop
1.1 of 15
2.2 of 15
3.3 of 15
4.4 of 15
5.5 of 15
6.6 of 15
7.7 of 15
8.8 of 15
9.9 of 15
10.10 of 15
11.11 of 15
12.12 of 15
13.13 of 15
14.14 of 15
15.15 of 15
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Here’s How The Industry Is Trying To Fix The Toilet Paper Shortage was originally published on foxync.com