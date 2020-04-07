As we continue to brave the new realities that we’re currently in…We’ve watched celebrity after celebrity announcing their run-in with the coronavirus. Texas rapper Slim Thug was one of the first people in hip hop to the announcement that he tested positive for coronavirus.

He checked into the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva to talk about his recovery from Covid-19. Slim Thug also discusses his newest project “Thug Life” and what his construction company is doing during this pandemic. For all that and more listen to the the full interview below:

Slim Thug Gives Health Update After Contracting Covid-19 was originally published on kysdc.com

QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva

