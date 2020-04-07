CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Russell Simmons On The Impact Of The Coronavirus & What We Need To Do In Helping Essential Workers [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Over the weekend, Russells Simmons brought back Def Comedy Jam on social media in efforts to help raise money for essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. It returned for the first time singe 1997 with the special “Healing Through Laughter”. Simmons said that 100 percent of the profits from the event would go to essential workers and people in underprivileged communities.

SIGN UP FOR THE MORNING HUSTLE NEWSLETTER!

He shares with us the personal impact the virus is having on himself, with friends getting sick and passing from COVID-19, as well as the impact it’s having on his hometown in New York City. Russell stresses the importance of “enjoying each moment as you’re in it”, and practice living in the presence. We wrap up the interview with Billy Sorrells sharing a hilarious story about Russell always trying to put him on a healthier lifestyle every time they are around each other.

If you’re wondering, donations can still be made here.

SEE ALSO: Lecrae Explains Why Setting Up Sinks For Homeless During Pandemic Is So Near & Dear To His Heart [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

SEE ALSO: Rapsody’s Goal Is To Be An Example Of Balance &amp; Variety In Mainstream Like It Was For Her Growing Up [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

That Rona: Celebs Who Have Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus

17 photos Launch gallery

That Rona: Celebs Who Have Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Continue reading That Rona: Celebs Who Have Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus

That Rona: Celebs Who Have Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus

[caption id="attachment_845506" align="alignnone" width="808"] Source: Idris Elba / @idriselba / Twitter[/caption] Unless you’ve dedicated to avoiding the world, or on a desert meditation retreat like that actor, then you’re aware the Coronavirus is a global pandemic. No one is safe, with a number of celebrities having been diagnosed with COVID-19 or at least quarantining after exposure. While the thousands of deaths are very real, for many it hasn’t really touched them in a way that illustrates how serious things are. But when famous people start coming down with the potentially fatal diagnosis, more people start to snap to attention. Same goes for organizations. For example, the NBA basically closed up shop when one of its star players was diagnosed. We put together a list of some of the more prominent Coronavirus cases below (which more than likely will continue to grow. Stay safe, wash your hands, and if you can, stay the hell home.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Russell Simmons On The Impact Of The Coronavirus & What We Need To Do In Helping Essential Workers [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Videos
Latest
Close