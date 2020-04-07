Over the weekend, Russells Simmons brought back Def Comedy Jam on social media in efforts to help raise money for essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. It returned for the first time singe 1997 with the special “Healing Through Laughter”. Simmons said that 100 percent of the profits from the event would go to essential workers and people in underprivileged communities.

SIGN UP FOR THE MORNING HUSTLE NEWSLETTER!

He shares with us the personal impact the virus is having on himself, with friends getting sick and passing from COVID-19, as well as the impact it’s having on his hometown in New York City. Russell stresses the importance of “enjoying each moment as you’re in it”, and practice living in the presence. We wrap up the interview with Billy Sorrells sharing a hilarious story about Russell always trying to put him on a healthier lifestyle every time they are around each other.

Russell Simmons On The Impact Of The Coronavirus & What We Need To Do In Helping Essential Workers [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com