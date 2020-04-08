CLOSE
A Duke Expert Says There Are 4 Things That Need To Happen Before We Get Back To “Normal”

We’re all waiting to find out when we get back to normal. Mark McClellan, director of the Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University who served as commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration during the SARS outbreak in 2003, says there are 4 things that need to happen.

Those things are:

  • Hospitals must be able to safely treat all patients requiring hospitalization without resorting to crisis standards of care.
  • A state needs to be able to test at least everyone who has symptoms.
  • A state must be able to monitor all confirmed cases and their contacts.
  • A continuous reduction in cases needs to last at least 14 days.

 

 

A Duke Expert Says There Are 4 Things That Need To Happen Before We Get Back To “Normal”  was originally published on foxync.com

