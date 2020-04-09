Wondering how to keep things as clean as possible when you have someone living with you who has tested positive for the coronavirus? The CDC is suggesting that the patient have a separate bedroom and bathroom from the rest of the house. It’s also suggested that you clean commonly used items with soap, water and top with disinfectant.
Happy Birthday Skai Jackson! Here Are 10 Times She Turned Heads On The Red Carpet
10 photos Launch gallery
Happy Birthday Skai Jackson! Here Are 10 Times She Turned Heads On The Red Carpet
1. SKAI JACKSON AT THE PREMIERE OF NETFLIX'S "I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS," 2020Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. SKAI JACKSON AT META, 2020Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. SKAI JACKSON AT THE 21ST ANNUAL WARNER BROS. AND INSTYLE GOLDEN GLOBE AFTER PARTY, 2020Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. SKAI JACKSON AT THE TODAY SHOW, 2019Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. SKAI JACKSON AT TLC'S GIVE A LITTLE AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. SKAI JACKSON SPOTTED IN New York CITY, 2019Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. SKAI JACKSON AT BLACK GIRLS ROCK!, 2019Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. SKAI JACKSON BEAUTYCON FESITVAL, 2019Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. SKAI JACKSON AT THE HOUSE OF UOMA PRESENTS THE LAUNCH OF UOMA BEAUTY, 2019Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. SKAI JACKSON AT THE PREMIERE OF DISNEY'S "THE LION KING", 2019Source:Getty 10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
How To Clean Your House When Someone In It Has COVID-19 was originally published on foxync.com