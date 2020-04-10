The Hot Spot today really encourages everyone to practice social distancing. BET announced a COVID-19 relief which will be hosted by Terrance J, Kelly Rowland, and Regina King. It will have performances and proceeds will be collected in partnership with United Way on April 22.

BET is also having a town hall with the NAACP discussing how to coronavirus is affecting the black community.

BET Announces COVID Relief and The Importance of Staying Home [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

