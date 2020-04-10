2 Chainz sparked a great hip-hop debate after tweeting “no disrespect but I kilt all dem boys”. This sparked the convo, who really did have the best verse on this iconic track?!

No disrespect but I kilt all dem boys pic.twitter.com/zRu2hQz6qU — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) April 8, 2020

In other hip-hop news, Tory Lanez returned to IG live after being banned because of #QuarantineRadio, and once again had the party turnt all the way up as he released his album and news surfaced that Rihanna’s dad had tested positive for COVID-19.

Catch up with all today’s hip-hop news with Headkrack and The Morning Hustle!

Hip Hop Spot: 2 Chainz Thinks He Bodied Kanye West, Pusha T & Big Sean On ‘Mercy’ [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

Also On K97.5: