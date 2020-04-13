Insecure Is Back And Here’s A Recap Of The Season Premiere!

#IssaRae has been playing with the emotions of many when it comes to her HBO series #Insecure. Fans have been anticipating Season 4 for well over a year and it’s been long overdue. Last night at 10pm EST, we witnessed the premiere episode and noticed one of the most important relationships on the show may be in jeopardy.

That’s right. In the beginning of the episode, Issa says something strange that by the end of the episode we realize Molly and Issa may be facing some adversity. This is one friendship we do NOT want to see go down the drain.

The episode starts with the two besties having a Self-Care Sunday and talking about holding each other accountable. It’s amazing to see Molly transforming into this woman longing for a relationship and Issa solely focused on her work, when it’s usually the opposite. Throughout the episode, we see Issa and her new work friend, Condola, meet up to discuss Issa’s plans for her block party. Condola inspired Issa to continue her block party planning with her movie screening event in Season 3, and the two hit it off.

It came as a surprise later in the episode that Condola is dating Issa’s now ex-boyfriend Lawrence, and the two met at Issa’s friend Tiffany’s party. Tiffany knew about this encounter and is supposed to be Issa’s friend. Would you be mad? This is girl code and it may have been a miscommunication but only time will tell.

We end the episode with Condola still wanting to pursue her relationship with Lawrence and Issa having this extremely awkward conversation with Molly. “You know your life doesn’t have to be this messy right?” says Molly to Issa. She was definitely projecting and this made us all question where their friendship may be going this season.

All in all, we love Issa for using her platform to share such relatable experiences amongst us black women and we are super excited to see what’s in the store for the rest of the season.

Also On K97.5: