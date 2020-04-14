After decades of a feud, Ja Rule says he wants all the smoke!

Since the Instagram battles have been a thing, artists are constantly trying to top one another hit for hit and Ja Rule says he wants to go against long time rival 50 Cent.

On a phone call with Fat Joe, while on Instagram live with Swizz Beatz, he says he wants to go against 50 Cent and says “he’ll behave” and the battle would be friendly.

Swizz didn’t seem too convinced saying Ja’s intention sounded like a “devilish ‘behave.’”

50 Cent then responded hours later with of course a petty response.

Fans had some thoughts on the battle causing Ja Rule to trend on Twitter.

Ja Rule After 50 Play “Wanksta” In The First Round pic.twitter.com/er2SVFguEj — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) April 13, 2020

Ayyye man, Ja Rule got some damn hits in his bag if we being serious right now pic.twitter.com/GLVaaiWvWX — 𝕋sunami ℂarti 𓅓 (@2Letters__Tc) April 13, 2020

I can see it already 15 mins in Ja Rule gon play Always On Time, and when its 50’s turn all you gon hear is “I smell pussy is that you Ja?” Ja Rule leaves the live and 50’s sinister laugh erupts. — RatedStar (@FleeGhost) April 13, 2020

50 Cent will WASH Ja Rule just off his mixtapes pic.twitter.com/LfkpuAE3Ec — Ray (@rayray808s) April 13, 2020

What do you think? Is the beef old enough for these two to have a friendly battle?

Ja Rule Challenges 50 Cent To Battle On Instagram Live was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

@IndiaMonee

