CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Update On COVID-19 In NC

Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE


 

Approximately 4,908 people in 92 NC counties have tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are at least 375 confirmed cases statewide of people recovering from the virus, although many counties aren’t reporting those numbers. Tracking the virus curve.

At least 104 people have died in North Carolina, and about 313 people are hospitalized.

New rules for “Social distancing” rules for retailers,  started at 5pm yesterday under an order given by Gov. Cooper.

Source:  WRAL.com

 

 

Update On COVID-19 In NC  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On K97.5:
Remy Ma Kicks It With Fans At The Conceited Grand Opening! [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma at the grand opening of Conceited
85 photos
Videos
Latest
Close