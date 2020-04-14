Update On COVID-19 In NC

Approximately 4,908 people in 92 NC counties have tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are at least 375 confirmed cases statewide of people recovering from the virus, although many counties aren’t reporting those numbers. Tracking the virus curve.

At least 104 people have died in North Carolina, and about 313 people are hospitalized.

New rules for “Social distancing” rules for retailers, started at 5pm yesterday under an order given by Gov. Cooper.

Source: WRAL.com

Melissa Wade

