French Montana “Salam Alaykum,” Tory Lanez “Who Needs Love” & More

It’s only been a few months since French Montana released third full length LP, Montana, and though it’s since been certified gold, French is still hungry for more.

Jumping behind the camera and directing his own visuals to “Salam Alaykum,” French Montana hops on an ATV and once again rides the empty terrains of, well we don’t know, but with his crew riding along side him it seems like fun.

Back in Toronto, Tory Lanez expresses his preference of having money over a wifey as he and his crew stack that bread in his clip to “Who Needs Love.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Curren$y and Fendi P, EarthGang, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA – “SALAM ALAYKUM”

TORY LANEZ – “WHO NEEDS LOVE”

CURREN$Y & FENDI P – “SMOKIN POTNAS”

EARTHGANG – “AVENUE”

SERAYAH FT. SIMYAI – “NEVER BE THE SAME”

MONEYBAGG YO FT. BLAC YOUNGSTA – “123”

AFRO B FT. T-PAIN – “CONDO”

LIL LOADED – “SHOTTA SH*T”

INDIA SHAWN – “CALI LOVE”

