We’re all struggling to keep the kids engaged and active during this quarantine period. The Wake County Library has come up with a way to keep their little creative juices flowing with a story writing contest!
- Participants are invited to submit one entry.
- Original entries can be handwritten or typed, up to 1,000 words.
- There are many ways to tell a story.
Illustrations are encouraged, but not required.
- Winners will be selected from each grade level.
- Winning Entries will be featured on the Wake County Public Library Website and Facebook Page.
Submissions accepted April 1st–30th, 2020
For details and digital submissions visit here.
Jackie Aina's 'Black Nose Check' Post Encouraged Black Women Like Me To Love Their Features
20 photos Launch gallery
Jackie Aina's 'Black Nose Check' Post Encouraged Black Women Like Me To Love Their Features
1.1 of 20
2.2 of 20
3.3 of 20
4.4 of 20
5.5 of 20
6.6 of 20
7.7 of 20
8.8 of 20
9.9 of 20
10.10 of 20
11.11 of 20
12.12 of 20
13.13 of 20
14.14 of 20
15.15 of 20
16.16 of 20
17.17 of 20
18.18 of 20
19.19 of 20
20.20 of 20
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Story Writing Contest For Kindergarten-5th Grade was originally published on foxync.com