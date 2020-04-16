Celebs Worth Following Right Now

Social media has been keeping us connected during this time as we adjust to our temporary normal. Celebrities have began sharing more of their lives and we get to see just how “normal” we all are in the same type of setting. These celebrities are worth a follow on social media:

Cardi B is known for her boisterous personality and always being outspoken. She is responsible for the viral song “Coronavirus” that sparked all of the jokes and memes about the recent pandemic. She has also teamed up with #FashionNova to help those suffering financial from the pandemic.

Chrissy Teigen known as the clapback queen has always been transparent on her social media platforms so if you’re not following her already, the time to do it is now! From cooking time with her family to showing her two beautiful children, this lockdown has made her even more adorable.

Tory Lanez has been keeping us lit this entire time with #QuarantineRadio , his Instagram live party. Now these parties are not the most family friendly, but very entertaining. Instagram kicked him off of live streaming for a short period of time because some of his fans could not stay within the guidelines. But, they gave him his privileges back as long as he keeps it PG 13. He’s invited people with amazing talents, celebrity friends and more. He is definitely worth the follow if you want to party.

Other celebrities like Ciara, Lizzo, Diddy, Taraji P Henson and more have been keeping the vibes high and posting their everyday activities on social media for the world to enjoy. We are excited to see so much positivity spread across social media and we will continue to do the same!

