Palestinian entrepreneur Jay Mazini has done his part in showing his appreciation for the essential workers out there. Mazini pulled up to a local Checkers restaurant and surprised employees with $40,000 ($10,000 to each employee) CASH. Jay Mazini posted the video of this kind act captioning it, “BLESS THE WORLD!!!! JUST WANNA CHANGE LIVES MAN!!!!!!

As much as I got BURNED, MY HEART DON’T CHANGE. Today I decided to help a few people that worked in Checkers, in Paterson, NJ… I don’t care about money, I CARE ABOUT HELPING THE ONES IN NEED!!! JUST WANTED TO BLESS ALL 4 EMPLOYEES WITH $40,000…. $10,000 EACH.. YOU GET WHAT YOU GIVE OUT!!!! #ChangeHumanity #CoronaVirus #Pandemic ”

Salute to Jay Mazini for such a kind act during troubling times!

Related: BREAKING: Philadelphia’s First Inmate Dies From COVID-19

Related: Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNBPHILLY

Jay Mazini Gives $40,000 To Checkers Employees During COVID-19 Epidemic [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Weso

Also On K97.5: